Conflict to opportunity: Reclaiming Kashmir’s statehood

FOR an extended period, the most volatile conflict in South Asia has been the struggle for Kashmir’s independence.

On May 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution, stripping Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) of its special status and statehood—a significant escalation. Since then, the region has endured a militarized crackdown, demographic manipulation and systematic dismantling of political identity in violation of international law. The May 2025 war between India and Pakistan further transformed the regional order, exposing India’s military overreach and damaging its global credibility. With newfound military and diplomatic strength, Pakistan now has the momentum to reevaluate its Kashmir policy and lead efforts to restore statehood in India-Occupied J&K.

Military equations were not the only thing that was altered by the fleeting but intense conflict in May 2025. Pakistan’s military resilience and calibrated response undermined India’s endeavors to establish regional hegemony. Pakistan’s armed forces effectively neutralized numerous Indian forward positions in Kashmir while maintaining strategic restraint, a feat that was praised internationally. This demonstrated operational superiority. Moreover, the narrative against New Delhi was significantly altered as a result of the comprehensive disclosure of India’s false flag operations through verifiable intelligence, which had previously garnered sympathy or justification, through diplomatic channels led by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and strategic allies.

Major international media agencies and human rights watchdogs began openly questioning India’s intentions in Kashmir and its broader treatment of minorities. India’s assertions of “internal matters” in J&K began to lose legitimacy and its “democracy” mask began to falter. Regional powers such as China, Turkey and Iran reiterated their support for the Kashmiri right to self-determination. At the same time, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) furthered its appeals for international intervention.

Pakistan must now recognize a new normal in which India is diplomatically vulnerable, militarily restrained and globally scrutinized—an opportunity to be capitalized on. A plebiscite is essential to determine Jammu & Kashmir’s ultimate status, as Resolutions 47, 91 and 122 affirm that India’s actions since August 5, 2019, violate multiple legal frameworks. The unilateral repeal of Article 370 breaches this principle. India’s demographic engineering—settling expatriates and granting domicile rights to non-residents—violates Article 49 of the Geneva Convention, which forbids transferring an occupying power’s civilian population into occupied territory.

Resolution of disputes is required to be conducted bilaterally under the agreement. India violated the spirit and letter of the accord by unilaterally altering the constitutional status of J&K. Article 370 was abrogated without the assent of the constituent assembly of J&K, which had been dissolved in 1957, as a result of the Presidential Order. The action has been declared unconstitutional by legal scholars in India.

Pakistan must transition from reactionary to strategic, given the international spotlight’s return to Kashmir and India’s defensive posture. A comprehensive and multifaceted roadmap is indispensable. Pakistan is responsible for establishing an international legal tribunal to contest India’s actions at the International Court of Justice and the UN Human Rights Council. Fortify relationships with nations such as Iran, China, Turkey and Malaysia and even engage the West with a nuanced human rights narrative. Highlight the precedent that India’s actions have established for international law. Leverage the Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora to engage in sustained lobbying efforts in global capitals. Promote academic seminars, op-eds and peaceful demonstrations.

To document and disseminate real-time human rights transgressions in IOJ&K, establish an International Kashmir Media Cell that is equipped with credible data, satellite imagery and survivor testimonies. Encourage the establishment of a UN-mandated Humanitarian Corridor in J&K, with a particular emphasis on the psychological trauma and toll sustained by Kashmiri civilians. Encourage the implementation of targeted sanctions against Indian military and intelligence personnel who have been implicated in human rights violations. Divest from Indian enterprises that operate in Kashmir, similar to the BDS model that was implemented in Palestine. Pakistan is required to maintain a consistent political narrative regarding Kashmir within its own borders. Political intramural disputes undermine credibility. A National Kashmir Policy Council should be established under the Prime Minister, with representation from all main political, religious and civil society organizations. Revamp the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs’ role by providing it with greater strategic and operational oversight.

Propose a Kashmir Restoration Framework (KRF) at the United Nations, which would require the reinstatement of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as a condition for any future dialogue with India. The appointment of a UN Special Envoy to Kashmir is being called for, with the authority to oversee the demilitarization and restoration of political liberties.

Pakistan must recognize its new role as a regional stabilizer, rather than solely a reactive state. To a certain extent, India’s aggressive policies have alienated its neighbours, including Nepal and Bangladesh. Pakistan has the potential to establish new coalitions through South-South diplomacy, with an emphasis on the rights of occupied people, the shared causes of decolonization and religious freedom. In the Muslim world, Pakistan must assume a proactive leadership role. The most recent OIC session suggested a change; Pakistan must now cement this momentum into action, potentially necessitating an extraordinary summit on Kashmir.

The post-May 2025 world has demonstrated that India’s influence is not unchallenged. The long-term strategy for Kashmir must be the focus of Pakistan’s military, diplomatic and moral fortitude. The era of symbolic gestures has concluded. A forward-thinking, recalibrated policy that is grounded in legality and backed by global voices has the potential to alter the course of events. The restoration of statehood is not the ultimate objective; rather, it is the essential initial step in the process of achieving Kashmiri self-determination. Pakistan’s aspiration for a free Kashmir may be closer to reality if it plays its cards correctly, aligns its institutions and maintains its commitment to principle.

The writer is a International Law expert with a rich experience in negotiation, mediation and Alternate Dispute Resolution.

