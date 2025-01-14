Has Pakistan found 28 lakh tola gold deposits in Attock? Here’s all you need to know

LAHORE – Pakistan has found massive deposits of gold with estimated value of Rs800 billion in Attock city of Punjab province, claimed former caretaker minister of Minerals of Punjab Ibrahim Hassan Murad.

The claims have brought a beacon of hope for the country facing financial crunches, inflation and unemployment. Reports said the value of gold, which is 28 million tolas in quantity, is approximately $287 million in international market.

The claim

The former minister made the claims in a social media post, stating that these gold reserves were found over a 32-kilometer stretch in Attock.

He said the Geological Survey of Pakistan has confirmed this discovery, highlighting the immense potential of Punjab’s natural resources.

He further revealed that the Geological Survey of Pakistan collected samples from 127 locations as part of this study.

He hoped that this discovery will pave the way for economic recovery and create new opportunities for future generations.

Section 144 Imposed

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the government has imposed Section 144 to stop the illegal extraction of the precious metal in the region.

They further said locals there collect gold particles when the water level decreases in Indus river during winter season.

What the Officials Say?

Currently, there is no official statement to confirm that Pakistan hit the jackpot in Attock by finding huge reserves of gold.