Strait of Hormuz open to all but enemy-linked vessels: Iran

Iran has offered cooperation with the United Nations maritime agency to improve safety in the Gulf region.

According to the media reports, the Iranian representative to the International Maritime Organisation stated that the Strait of Hormuz was open for all shipping except vessels linked to Iran’s enemies.

Ali Mousavi stated that movement of vessels through Strair of Hormuz was possible by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Iranian authorities.

He stated that diplomacy was a priority of Tehran, adding that Israeli and United States attacks against Iran were the root cause of the prevailing situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He made it clear that complete cessation of aggression, as well as mutual trust and confidence, were more important to move toward normalisation of the situation.