Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for low communities

The United Nations-affiliated organisations, the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) along with the Government of Pakistan and the local community are committed to enhancing food security and nutrition for underserved communities.

‘In rural Pakistan, food insecurity and climate change are pressing challenges that threaten the well-being of communities. United Nations-affiliated organizations are actively working to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food.

Their efforts are particularly focused on vulnerable populations, aiming to strengthen food systems and enhance resilience against the impacts of climate change’, said country representatives of WFP, IFAD and FAO while talking to state-run official media.

WFP Country Representative Coco Ushiyama said the WFP ensures access to help safe and nutritious diet with the support of its partners. She highlighted the importance of social protection systems, such as the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which aims to prevent stunting among children by combining nutrition services with health education.

Additionally, WFP’s school meal programs are being implemented across several provinces, including a new initiative in Balochistan, providing children with nutritious meals sourced from local produce.

To a question, she said the WFP’s extensive experience in school meal programs has shown success in improving school attendance and academic performance.

Furthermore, the organization is fortifying staple foods by collaborating with local wheat mills to produce fortified flour, particularly partnering with women-owned mills, she said adding that these initiatives not only enhance nutrition but also support local livelihoods through improved water access and kitchen gardening.

She also mentioned that in addition to these efforts, WFP is supporting local livelihoods by addressing community-specific issues.

For example, she said that it is working with partners to improve water access and promote kitchen gardening, enabling families to grow their nutritious produce.

Through a combination of these efforts and ongoing nutrition education, she said that WFP hopes to make healthy, safe, and nutritious diets accessible for all Pakistanis, especially those in rural and underserved communities, she maintained.—NNI