Good News for Power consumers as DISCOs to refund Rs1.03 per Unit in Fuel Price Adjustment

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for power consumers in Pakistan who are likely to get Rs1.03 back from Distribution companies DISCOs in latest fuel price adjustment.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted request to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for refund of Rs1.3 per unit as part of the fuel price adjustment for December 2024. Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said a total of 7.5 billion units of electricity were supplied during the month.

The fuel cost per unit of electricity for Dec-2024 was at Rs9.60, while the estimated cost stood at Rs10.63 per unit, leading to the proposed refund. A hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on January 30, 2025.

The power agency also provided a breakdown of electricity generation sources for December. In this duration, Hydropower contributed 22.80pc, local coal accounted for 10pc and imported coal made up 1.59pc of total generation.

The hearing will determine whether consumers will receive the requested refund on their electricity bills.

In a similar development, federal cabinet revised agreements with 18 additional Independent Power Producers (IPPs), resulting in total saving of Rs922 billion for consumers. These revisions include reductions in profits, costs, and interest waivers.

As of now, 28 IPPs have signed revised agreements, saving Rs1457 billion. From July to November 2024, the circular debt decreased by Rs12 billion, reaching Rs2381 billion, a significant improvement compared to the same period in 2023.