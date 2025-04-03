What are new electricity unit rates for households, industries in Pakistan? 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday unveiled a relief package, announcing a significant cut in electricity prices for both domestic consumers and industries.

The premier made the announcement at a ceremony attended by his cabinet members, government officials, business community and others in Islamabad.

Electricity Per Unit Rate for Industries

The premier has announced Rs7.59 per unit reduction in electricity price for industries, fixing the new rate at Rs40.6 per unit.

Electricity Unit Rate for Domestic Consumers

The government has announced Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity prices for domestic consumers, fixing the new rate at Rs34.37 per unit.

The relief is expected to provide to masses in electricity bills from the month of April 2025. However, a decision in this regard is yet to be revealed.

“When we took power, there were talks of bankruptcy, the IMF was not ready to listen, there was no money to run the power plants,” the premier said in his address, adding that those who had pushed Pakistan to the brink of default were celebrating the situation.

Apparently taking aim at the PTI, he said this group went to extreme lengths to bring Pakistan to default. “This is the same group that broke the agreement it had made with the IMF, and efforts to save Pakistan from default were obstructed, with a finance minister even writing letters to the IMF”.

He said that now the economy has been put on the right track. The prime minister commended the patience of the entire nation, Pakistan’s business community, and especially the common man.

He also appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his full support to the government.

Saying macro indictors are fixed now, he added that now the journey of the country’s development is about to begin.