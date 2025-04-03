Electricity prices reduced by upto Rs7.59 per unit as PM unveils relief package

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announce Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity prices for domestic consumers days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached staff level agreement with Islamabad on a loan programme.

The premier made the announcement at a special ceremony attended by his cabinet members, businessmen and people from different walks of life.

The premier has announced Rs7.59 per unit reduction in electricity prices for industrial sector.

New Per Unit Electricity Prices in Pakistan

The federal government has decreased the electricity price by Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers, fixing new rate at Rs34.37 per unit.

For industrial sector, the per unit price has been fixed at Rs40.6 after a reduction of Rs7.59 per unit.

In his opening remarks, he said: “I have a good news regard economy of Pakistan”. Later, he shared the challenges faced his government when he took the office as prime minister after victory in election 2024.

“When we took power, there were talks of bankruptcy, the IMF was not ready to listen, there was no money to run the power plants,” the premier said, adding that those who had pushed Pakistan to the brink of default were celebrating the situation.

Apparently taking aim at the PTI, he said this group went to extreme lengths to bring Pakistan to default. “This is the same group that broke the agreement it had made with the IMF, and efforts to save Pakistan from default were obstructed, with a finance minister even writing letters to the IMF”.

He said that now the economy has been put on the right track. The prime minister commended the patience of the entire nation, Pakistan’s business community, and especially the common man.

He also appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his full support to the government.

Saying macro indicators are fixed now, he added that now the journey of the country’s development is about to begin.

More to follow…