Punjab class 1 to 8 annual exams results 2025 [How to get Results]

LAHORE – All public schools are set to announce the results of the annual examination 2025 for class 1 to 8 tomorrow, April 4, with students having butterflies in their stomach.

The results of classes up to middle used to announce on March 31 but this year they were deferred till April 4 due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

All teachers, class in-charges, school heads, and relevant staff are set to resume their duties soon after the Eid break.

The teachers said they have finalised the results before the eid but it will be declared on April 4 due to holidays.

How to Get Results

All government schools will arrange special ceremonies to declare the results. Students can contact their respective teachers to get the results.

During the ceremonies, names of top position holders will also be announced.

New School Timings

Meanwhile, the Punjab Education Department has issued new school timings, which will be observed after the Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays.

The department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the new timings will come into effect on April 7 and will remain in place until October 15.

According to the notification, single-shift schools will start at 8:00 am, with closing at 1:30 pm. On Fridays, these schools will close at 12:00 pm.

For double-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:00 am and culminate at 12:30 pm. On Fridays, the first shift will end at 12 pm.

Additionally, second-shift schools will begin at 1:00 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. On Fridays, the second-shift will start at 2:30 pm.