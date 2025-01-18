Hajj 2025 Update: Pakistani govt imposes security checks for Expensive Hajj Packages

KARACHI – Pakistani government has introduced new guidelines for expensive Hajj packages, as security clearance are mandated for Private Hajj Packages above Rs3 Million.

The new guidelines shared by Ministry of Religious Affairs unveiled new policy for private Hajj schemes, introducing security clearance requirement for individuals choosing Hajj packages costing over Rs30lac amid tightening of noose against misuse of funds.

It said the names of individuals selecting these top tier Hajj packages will be shared with tax collection authority which will look into the assets and tax history. Agencies will alos look into their criminal records and other relevant information to grant security clearance before pilgrims are allowed to proceed with their plans for the holy journey.

Travel agencies offering Hajj packages over Rs30lac will also submit details with their packages to Ministry of Religious Affairs for approval in bid to regulate pricing and associated expenses to prevent any irregularities. The government also reached agreement with private Hajj tour operators, allowing them to begin accepting bookings for the 2025 pilgrimage.

Bookings will remain open until January 31, with approval from the Hajj Formulation Committee required for packages priced over Rs3 million.

This year, 189,210 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year as agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh includes new measures to enhance the comfort and convenience of Pakistani pilgrims, such as dedicated spaces in Mina, affordable accommodation options, and customizable Hajj programs.

With new measures, Religious Affairs Ministry aims to improve overall Hajj experience and ensure a smoother and more secure pilgrimage for all Pakistani pilgrims.