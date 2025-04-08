AGL68.99▲ 1.97 (0.03%)AIRLINK169.49▲ 4.13 (0.02%)BOP10.55▲ 0.16 (0.02%)CNERGY8▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.77▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DFML44.75▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC127.24▲ 2.33 (0.02%)FCCL46.39▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL15.37▲ 0.25 (0.02%)HUBC138.74▲ 3.46 (0.03%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.24▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.64▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF60.4▲ 0.97 (0.02%)NBP76.39▲ 0.47 (0.01%)OGDC215.2▲ 2.13 (0.01%)PAEL42.28▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PIBTL10.09▲ 0.16 (0.02%)PPL176.5▲ 1.71 (0.01%)PRL35.3▲ 0.94 (0.03%)PTC23.17▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL96.15▲ 2.4 (0.03%)TELE7.26▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL33.4▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.37▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TREET21.26▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG61.75▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY26.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)WTL1.31▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Lahore driving centers to be upgraded on modern lines with simulators

Lahore Driving Centers To Be Upgraded On Modern Lines With Simulators
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE: The driving centers in Lahore would be upgraded on modern lines with the simulators, a senior traffic police officers would said

“The work to upgrade driving centers is underway,” said Mirza Farhan Baig, the Punjab additional IG Traffic .

The simulators, he said, in the first phase, would be installed in driving centers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Multan.

In the second phase, he said, the simulators would be installed in driving training centers in other cities of the province.

He said, “The purpose of installing simulators is to develop the training system modern on modern lines,”. The women, Baig said, could easily get driving training on the simulators in a safe environment.

The development is crucial for the safe and secure traffic system on the roads.

It may be mentioned here that the hundreds of people die in road accidents in Punjab every week, and so many are injured. The rush is also increasing with every passing day amid upward trajectory of the population.

New car driving license latest fee in Lahore from February 2025

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Punjab Zakat department unveils new scheme for prisoners

  • Pakistan, Technology

Latest Update on Operational Launch of Starlink in Pakistan

  • Pakistan, Top News

Ishaq Dar, Rubio discuss path forward for US-Pakistan ties, regional security

  • Pakistan, Sports

PSL 2025: Full Schedule for Lahore Venue

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer