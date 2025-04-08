Lahore driving centers to be upgraded on modern lines with simulators

LAHORE: The driving centers in Lahore would be upgraded on modern lines with the simulators, a senior traffic police officers would said

“The work to upgrade driving centers is underway,” said Mirza Farhan Baig, the Punjab additional IG Traffic .

The simulators, he said, in the first phase, would be installed in driving centers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Multan.

In the second phase, he said, the simulators would be installed in driving training centers in other cities of the province.

He said, “The purpose of installing simulators is to develop the training system modern on modern lines,”. The women, Baig said, could easily get driving training on the simulators in a safe environment.

The development is crucial for the safe and secure traffic system on the roads.

It may be mentioned here that the hundreds of people die in road accidents in Punjab every week, and so many are injured. The rush is also increasing with every passing day amid upward trajectory of the population.