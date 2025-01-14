AGL37.85▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK199.5▲ 1.95 (0.01%)BOP10.32▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.01▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL8.75▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML38.45▲ 0.33 (0.01%)DGKC100.6▲ 0.38 (0.00%)FCCL34.5▲ 0.08 (0.00%)FFL17.55▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC127.8▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUMNL13.85▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.75▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF44.1▼ -0.05 (0.00%)NBP63▲ 0.49 (0.01%)OGDC224.55▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL42.95▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.57▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PPL194.1▼ -0.2 (0.00%)PRL39.67▲ 0.91 (0.02%)PTC24.55▲ 0.21 (0.01%)SEARL102.55▲ 2.68 (0.03%)TELE9.26▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13.09▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TREET23.5▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG64.44▲ 0.34 (0.01%)UNITY32.58▲ 0.36 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 14 January 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 14) stands at 3,778 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,242 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,085.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:32 am January 14, 2025.

