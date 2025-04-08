AGL69.25▲ 2.23 (0.03%)AIRLINK169.19▲ 3.83 (0.02%)BOP10.56▲ 0.17 (0.02%)CNERGY8.11▲ 0.28 (0.04%)DCL8.61▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DFML44.9▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC128.15▲ 3.24 (0.03%)FCCL46.65▲ 1 (0.02%)FFL15.36▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC139.39▲ 4.11 (0.03%)HUMNL12.89▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.6▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF60.75▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP76.4▲ 0.48 (0.01%)OGDC215.65▲ 2.58 (0.01%)PAEL42.43▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)PPL176.4▲ 1.61 (0.01%)PRL35.34▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.23▲ 0.53 (0.02%)SEARL95.85▲ 2.1 (0.02%)TELE7.18▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL33.4▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.35▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET21.3▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG61.75▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY26.35▲ 0.23 (0.01%)WTL1.31▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistan, China set to hold 14th JCC meeting in July to ignite CPEC 2.0

Cpec Phase 2 0 And Ambassadorial Vision Policy Options And Suggestions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Top official from Chin and Pakistan are scheduled to hold the 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting in July 2025 with an aim to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC, a vital pillar of national development and regional connectivity, reflects shared commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

The upcoming JCC meeting was confirmed by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary in March 2024 when it chaired a progress review meeting.

At this meeting, the planned Minister expressed dissatisfaction with delays in connecting Gwadar to the national grid and directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company and Power Division to submit a report.

He voiced serious concerns over the non-operational desalination plant in Gwadar and ordered immediate action within the week to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water for the region.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Article, CPEC

Countering Baloch insurgency: Xinjiang model?

  • Article, CPEC

BRI, Chancay Port and Emerging Geopolitics of Latin America

  • Article, CPEC

Unveiling the truth: Gwadar’s steady growth amidst geopolitical criticism

  • Article, CPEC

The Renewed Focus on CPEC: Strengthening Pakistan-China Cooperation for a Prosperous Future

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer