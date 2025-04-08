Pakistan, China set to hold 14th JCC meeting in July to ignite CPEC 2.0

ISLAMABAD – Top official from Chin and Pakistan are scheduled to hold the 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting in July 2025 with an aim to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC, a vital pillar of national development and regional connectivity, reflects shared commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

The upcoming JCC meeting was confirmed by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary in March 2024 when it chaired a progress review meeting.

At this meeting, the planned Minister expressed dissatisfaction with delays in connecting Gwadar to the national grid and directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company and Power Division to submit a report.

He voiced serious concerns over the non-operational desalination plant in Gwadar and ordered immediate action within the week to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water for the region.