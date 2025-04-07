AGL67.02▼ -3.39 (-0.05%)AIRLINK165.36▼ -10.19 (-0.06%)BOP10.39▼ -0.62 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL8.84▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML44.43▼ -3.41 (-0.07%)DGKC124.91▼ -7.19 (-0.05%)FCCL45.65▼ -1.58 (-0.03%)FFL15.12▼ -0.9 (-0.06%)HUBC135.28▼ -7.04 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.85▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)KEL4.19▼ -0.25 (-0.06%)KOSM5.47▼ -0.43 (-0.07%)MLCF59.43▼ -2.37 (-0.04%)NBP75.92▼ -2.58 (-0.03%)OGDC213.07▼ -13.7 (-0.06%)PAEL42.01▼ -2.79 (-0.06%)PIBTL9.93▼ -0.54 (-0.05%)PPL174.79▼ -11.13 (-0.06%)PRL34.36▼ -2.8 (-0.08%)PTC22.7▼ -1.35 (-0.06%)SEARL93.75▼ -6.54 (-0.07%)TELE7.12▼ -0.61 (-0.08%)TOMCL33.03▼ -1.42 (-0.04%)TPLP10.21▼ -0.82 (-0.07%)TREET21.08▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG60.93▼ -5.07 (-0.08%)UNITY26.12▼ -2.12 (-0.08%)WTL1.28▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 April, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI — Gold prices dropped massively in Pakistan on Monday, with per-tola rates falling by Rs5500 to Rs328,000.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of gold per tola slipping by Rs 5,500 to Rs 320,000, while the price of 10 grams of gold skipped by Rs 4,714, settling at Rs 281,210.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 328,000 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 328,000
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 281,210
Per Gram Gold PKR28,121

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 7 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan despite record buying; Check new rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 5 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 5 April, 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer