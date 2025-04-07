Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices dropped massively in Pakistan on Monday, with per-tola rates falling by Rs5500 to Rs328,000.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of gold per tola slipping by Rs 5,500 to Rs 320,000, while the price of 10 grams of gold skipped by Rs 4,714, settling at Rs 281,210.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 328,000
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 328,000
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 281,210
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR28,121
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.