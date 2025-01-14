Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold, fog to persist

ISLAMABAD – Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan and extremely cold in hilly areas on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over northwestern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan and extremely cold in hilly areas on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Moderate to dense fog is expected in upper Sindh and most parts of Punjab during morning/night hours. Light rain/snowfall may occur at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan. Frost is likely at a few places in the upper parts during morning hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 00-02°C on Wednesday and 01-03°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 01-03°C on Wednesday and 02-04°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and extremely cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 12°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -11°C, Skardu and Astore at -10°C, Gilgit and Kalam at -07°C, Hunza at -06°C, Bagrote and Kakul at -05°C, and Dir and Chitral at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.