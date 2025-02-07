Gold rates jump Rs3Lac per Tola in Pakistan; Check Latest Prices here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan cross the Rs3lac mark for the first time in history, as prices are fuelled in the international market amid speculations.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows bullion prices jumping by Rs1,346, reaching an all-time high of Rs300,046, and price for 10 grams rose by Rs1,154 to settle at Rs257,241.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Change Per Tola (1 Tola) 300,046 +1,346 Per 10 Grams 257,241 +1,154

Globally, gold prices reached an all-time high of $2,869 per ounce globally and Rs300,046 per tola in Pakistan. Silver prices also saw a rise. Experts predict that this trend will continue as economic uncertainties push investors toward gold..

Gold Rates This Week