AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Gold Rates in Pakistan see slight drop after reaching near Rs300,000 per tola on Feb 6

Gold Prices In Pakistan Hit Record High Of Rs277200 Per Tola
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Gold rates witnessed slight drop in Pakistan in line with international trends, and price per tola moved down by Rs900 to Rs298,700.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs772, reaching Rs256,087.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Rates Old Price New Price Change
Price per Tola 299,600 298,700 -900
Price per 10 grams 256,859 256,087 -772

The drop comes after a massive record, when price of gold per tola soared by Rs5,300 to a high of Rs299,600, driven by investor demand amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Globally, bullion rates prices also saw drop reduction. The price stood at $2,859 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20, reflecting a decrease of $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
5-Feb-25 Rs299,600
4-Feb-25 Rs294,300
3-Feb-25 Rs292,400
1-Feb-25 Rs292,200
31-Jan-25 Rs291,800
30-Jan-25 Rs290,300
29-Jan-25 Rs288,700

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia increase today– 06 February 2025

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia increase today– 06 February 2025

  • Business, Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Price jumps by Rs5300, nearing Rs3lac per Tola on Feb 5 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia see no change – 05 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan jump Rs1900 to touch Rs294,300 for first time

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer