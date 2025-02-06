Gold Rates in Pakistan see slight drop after reaching near Rs300,000 per tola on Feb 6

LAHORE – Gold rates witnessed slight drop in Pakistan in line with international trends, and price per tola moved down by Rs900 to Rs298,700.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs772, reaching Rs256,087.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Rates Old Price New Price Change Price per Tola 299,600 298,700 -900 Price per 10 grams 256,859 256,087 -772

The drop comes after a massive record, when price of gold per tola soared by Rs5,300 to a high of Rs299,600, driven by investor demand amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Globally, bullion rates prices also saw drop reduction. The price stood at $2,859 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20, reflecting a decrease of $9.

