AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pak Aqua, D-Nova among 28 Pakistani Bottled Water Brands declared Unsafe; Check Full List

Pak Aqua D Nova Among 28 Pakistani Bottled Water Brands Declared Unsafe Check Full List
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities raised concerns about more than two dozen Bottled water brands which are said to be unsafe for human consumption over harmful microorganisms, chemical contaminants, and safe mineral levels.

A recent warning issued by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) named 28 bottled water brands found unsafe for human consumption. The contamination, either microbiological or chemical, has raised serious concerns about the quality of bottled water across the country.

The government agency conducted tests on more than 150 bottled water samples collected from cities across country. After comparing the results with the standards of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), it was revealed that several brands failed to meet safety guidelines.

Unsafe Drinking Water Brands in Pakistan

Brands Contaminant
Miran Drinking Water High Sodium, Bacterial Contamination
Pak Aqua High Sodium
Jel Bottled Water High Sodium
Neo High Sodium, Bacterial Contamination
Aab-e-Dubai High Sodium
Eltsen High Sodium
Pure Water High Sodium
Aqua Health High Sodium
Oslo High Sodium
More Plus High Sodium
One Pure Drinking Water High Arsenic
Indus High Arsenic
Premium Safa Purified Water High Arsenic
Orwell High Arsenic
Natural Pure Life High Arsenic
Hunza Utter Water High Potassium
SS Water Bacterial Contamination
Sip Sip Premium Drinking Water Bacterial Contamination
D-Nova Bacterial Contamination
Sky Rain Bacterial Contamination
Dream Pure Bacterial Contamination
Aqua Sharav Pure Drinking Water Bacterial Contamination
Marvi Bacterial Contamination
Ice Well Bacterial Contamination
Akb Sky Bacterial Contamination
Karakorum Spring Water Bacterial Contamination
Essentia Bacterial Contamination
Life Inn Bacterial Contamination

Among unsafe brands, several brands were said to have containing excessively high levels of sodium, including Miran Drinking Water, Pak Aqua, Jel Bottled Water, Neo, Aab-e-Dubai, Eltsen, Pure Water, Aqua Health, Oslo, and More Plus.

Some other brands, including One Pure Drinking Water, Indus, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, and Natural Pure Life, were found to have dangerous levels of arsenic. Additionally, Hunza Utter Water was identified as unsafe due to high potassium levels.

These tests also found 16 brands, such as SS Water, Sip Sip Premium Drinking Water, D-Nova, and Sky Rain, to be contaminated with harmful bacteria, making them unsafe for consumption.

Consumers are urged to exercise caution when selecting bottled water brands and are encouraged to verify the safety standards of the products they purchase.

Safe drinking water levels

Contaminants Maximum Safe Level
Lead 0.01 mg/L (10 µg/L)
Arsenic 0.01 mg/L (10 µg/L)
Nitrates 10 mg/L of nitrate-nitrogen (NO₃-N)
Fluoride 0.5–1.5 mg/L
Chlorine 0.2–0.5 mg/L
Pesticides Trace levels (ppt)
pH Level 6.5–8.5
Turbidity <1 NTU
Hardness 60–120 mg/L
Chlorine Residual 0.2–0.5 mg/L
Heavy Metals Trace levels

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir, Bangladesh Naval Chief forge stronger defense alliance in key meeting: ISPR

  • Pakistan

Hungarian Defence official lauds Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts in meeting with CJCSC Shamshad Mirza

  • Pakistan

Fazl, in meeting with PM, presses demand for fresh elections

  • Pakistan

US lawyer briefs IHC about ways to bring Dr. Aafia Siddiqui back to Pakistan

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer