Pak Aqua, D-Nova among 28 Pakistani Bottled Water Brands declared Unsafe; Check Full List

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities raised concerns about more than two dozen Bottled water brands which are said to be unsafe for human consumption over harmful microorganisms, chemical contaminants, and safe mineral levels.

A recent warning issued by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) named 28 bottled water brands found unsafe for human consumption. The contamination, either microbiological or chemical, has raised serious concerns about the quality of bottled water across the country.

The government agency conducted tests on more than 150 bottled water samples collected from cities across country. After comparing the results with the standards of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), it was revealed that several brands failed to meet safety guidelines.

Unsafe Drinking Water Brands in Pakistan

Brands Contaminant Miran Drinking Water High Sodium, Bacterial Contamination Pak Aqua High Sodium Jel Bottled Water High Sodium Neo High Sodium, Bacterial Contamination Aab-e-Dubai High Sodium Eltsen High Sodium Pure Water High Sodium Aqua Health High Sodium Oslo High Sodium More Plus High Sodium One Pure Drinking Water High Arsenic Indus High Arsenic Premium Safa Purified Water High Arsenic Orwell High Arsenic Natural Pure Life High Arsenic Hunza Utter Water High Potassium SS Water Bacterial Contamination Sip Sip Premium Drinking Water Bacterial Contamination D-Nova Bacterial Contamination Sky Rain Bacterial Contamination Dream Pure Bacterial Contamination Aqua Sharav Pure Drinking Water Bacterial Contamination Marvi Bacterial Contamination Ice Well Bacterial Contamination Akb Sky Bacterial Contamination Karakorum Spring Water Bacterial Contamination Essentia Bacterial Contamination Life Inn Bacterial Contamination

Among unsafe brands, several brands were said to have containing excessively high levels of sodium, including Miran Drinking Water, Pak Aqua, Jel Bottled Water, Neo, Aab-e-Dubai, Eltsen, Pure Water, Aqua Health, Oslo, and More Plus.

Some other brands, including One Pure Drinking Water, Indus, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, and Natural Pure Life, were found to have dangerous levels of arsenic. Additionally, Hunza Utter Water was identified as unsafe due to high potassium levels.

These tests also found 16 brands, such as SS Water, Sip Sip Premium Drinking Water, D-Nova, and Sky Rain, to be contaminated with harmful bacteria, making them unsafe for consumption.

Consumers are urged to exercise caution when selecting bottled water brands and are encouraged to verify the safety standards of the products they purchase.

