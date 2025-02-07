AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

COAS Asim Munir, Bangladesh Naval Chief forge stronger defense alliance in key meeting: ISPR

Coas Asim Munir Bangladesh Naval Chief Forge Stronger Defense Alliance In Key Meeting Ispr
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ISPR said Friday.

This visit marks the second high-level delegation from the Bangladesh Armed Forces in a short span of time, underscoring the growing defense ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, leaders of both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional security dynamics and exploring avenues for enhanced defense and security collaboration. Admiral Hassan commended Pakistan’s significant role in maintaining regional peace and stability. He particularly appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in organizing the upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman 2025 and the conduct of the Aman Dialogue, emphasizing their importance in fostering international cooperation.

The admiral also acknowledged the pivotal role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in contributing to peace and stability across the region, reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations’ military forces. The discussions are expected to further solidify defense cooperation and promote security collaboration in the region.

Hungarian Defence official lauds Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts in meeting with CJCSC Shamshad Mirza

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

