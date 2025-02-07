AGL44.75▼ -1.48 (-0.03%)AIRLINK182.85▼ -2.34 (-0.01%)BOP9.67▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.25▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML46.5▲ 0.79 (0.02%)DGKC102▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)FCCL36.7▲ 0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.33▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC126.2▼ -0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.32▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.05▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF42.7▼ -0.19 (0.00%)NBP70▼ -0.33 (0.00%)OGDC196.33▲ 0.89 (0.00%)PAEL38.12▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PIBTL7.73▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL168.03▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PRL33.35▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.3▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.19▼ -1.78 (-0.02%)TELE8▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.71▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP11.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET20.02▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG66.5▲ 0.34 (0.01%)UNITY30.14▼ -1.22 (-0.04%)WTL1.54▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 February, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 299,600. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 256,860 per 10g on Friday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Lahore PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Islamabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Peshawar PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Quetta PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Sialkot PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Hyderabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Faisalabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,179
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 299,600
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 256,860
Per Gram Gold PKR 25,686

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia drops – 07 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan see slight drop after reaching near Rs300,000 per tola on Feb 6

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia increase today– 06 February 2025

  • Business, Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Price jumps by Rs5300, nearing Rs3lac per Tola on Feb 5 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer