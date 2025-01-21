AGL47.48▲ 4.32 (0.10%)AIRLINK204.5▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP10.03▲ 0.06 (0.01%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.3▲ 0.3 (0.03%)DFML49.03▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)DGKC108.74▲ 1.78 (0.02%)FCCL37.2▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL17.19▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC136.5▼ -1.69 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.24▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.86▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.66▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF46.9▲ 0.59 (0.01%)NBP61.6▼ -0.04 (0.00%)OGDC224.75▲ 2.21 (0.01%)PAEL43▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PIBTL8.61▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL188.6▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PRL43.3▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC25.6▲ 0.25 (0.01%)SEARL111.5▲ 1.08 (0.01%)TELE9.21▲ 0.09 (0.01%)TOMCL34.9▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP13.65▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.78▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)TRG68.4▲ 0.24 (0.00%)UNITY33.11▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.88▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 21 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 21) stands at 3,796 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,258 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,134.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:54 am January 21, 2025.

Our Correspondent

