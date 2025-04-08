Saving mothers, babies

WHO’s statement on the occasion of World Health Day serves as both a call to action and a moment to reflect on the progress that Pakistan has made in maternal and newborn health.

The figures presented by WHO are alarming and stark, but they also highlight a significant opportunity for the country to continue improving health outcomes for mothers and their babies.

Though progress has undeniably been made, the work is far from over and the need for urgent action remains.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan continues to face alarming rates in maternal and newborn health, with 675 infants under one month and 27 mothers losing their lives daily due to preventable complications.

This amounts to a staggering 9,800 maternal deaths and 246,300 newborn deaths annually.

The situation is equally concerning when it comes to stillbirths, with more than 190,000 stillbirths registered each year.

These numbers emphasize the urgent need for investment in maternal and newborn health services.

However, it’s crucial to note that there has been a notable decline in the maternal mortality ratio in Pakistan.

From 276 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2006, the figure has dropped to 155 in 2024.

Similarly, neonatal mortality has fallen from 52 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2006 to 37.6 in 2024 and stillbirths have decreased from 39.8 per 1,000 births in 2000 to 27.5 in 2024.

These numbers reflect a significant improvement, but they also underscore the gaps that persist in health services for mothers and newborns.

The federal and provincial governments must now seize this opportunity to build on the progress already made, especially in terms of healthcare accessibility.

The focus must be placed not just on urban centres but also on rural and far-flung areas, where healthcare services remain underdeveloped.

Ensuring that every woman and every child, regardless of their geographic location, has access to skilled healthcare is critical to achieving further reductions in maternal and newborn mortality rates.

It is also important to acknowledge the role of international collaboration in this endeavour.

WHO’s call for global and national partners to invest in maternal and newborn health must not go unnoticed.

The investment required is not just financial but also involves technical expertise, knowledge-sharing and a shared commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

International support, coupled with robust domestic policies, can help us bridge the remaining gaps in its healthcare system and ensure the well-being of future generations.