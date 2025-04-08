Unlocking CPEC’s Potential

The situation in Balochistan merits extraordinary attention from all stakeholders! This customary statement is becoming a new fashion in current political discourse. Before inviting the attention of stakeholders, well-wishers of Balochistan should identify the trouble spots. Generalized calls for a cure without a correct diagnosis may not serve any good except adding more to the prevailing chaos. Perpetuation of uncertainty can only serve the purpose of hostile powers. Too much talk about Balochistan, without a dispassionate framing of a factsheet encompassing all the grey areas, can only complicate the situation. Local or domestic shortcomings can be resolved with sustained mobilization of political wheels. However, enhanced interference of hostile foreign powers cannot be tackled in a silo without taking the entire state machinery into the loop. Pakistan is situated in a turbulent region where neighboring states are either encountering security-related instability or patronizing proxies to weaken rival states. The troubles confronted by Pakistan’s neighboring states are too obvious and easily understandable.

On the western side, a turbulent Afghanistan continues to endanger regional security with maximum spillover effects on Pakistan. Cross-border terrorism, especially sanctuaries of banned TTP, including dozens of splinter outfits, safe havens for ethnic separatist terrorist groups like BLA and the growing infiltration of illegal Afghan refugees, are the top bilateral irritants. India, on the eastern side, continues to pose multiple threats in the form of patronization of proxies, cross-border terrorism, transnational killings, Hindutva-driven religious prejudices towards Pakistan and state-sponsored atrocities in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s tilt towards US-led anti-China activism is a strong factor playing negatively in the regional geo-strategic equation. It would not be an overstatement to say that firm ties with China have brought Pakistan into the crosshairs of anti-China players, mostly Western powers.

Surging terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces is aimed at sabotaging the Pakistan-China geo-economic alignment. This long premise is essential to comprehend the root cause of the current unrest in Balochistan. Successful completion of CPEC and all its allied projects is not acceptable to the anti-China powers. So-called ethnically motivated Baloch rights groups are pursuing a common agenda of derailing developmental projects, including CPEC, in Balochistan. Economic development, the provision of employment opportunities and better governance can positively transform Balochistan into a progressive welfare zone of Pakistan. Hostile powers, led by India, cannot digest any such activity in Balochistan.

Growing terrorist attacks on defence forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the killing of poor laborers of Punjabi origin are part of a larger destructive scheme manifested to destabilize Balochistan. Obviously, terror-ridden Balochistan will hinder CPEC and contribute to deeper economic coercion of Pakistan. The second part of this larger scheme is also being played vigorously in the form of disinformation, social media propaganda, anti-state digital terrorism and subtle but highly venomous advocacy for terrorist groups under the guise of political and human rights activism.

It was rightly pointed out that the train hijacking of Jaffar Express has compelled the state to change the rules of the game. Ironically, so-called rights activists are striving hard to downplay the severity of heinous terrorism, which received global condemnation. Meaningful jubilations in Indian state-influenced media on the Jaffar Express tragedy remain an undeniable proof of the linkage between hostile agencies and separatist terrorists. Exposure of foul-mouthed activists is coming alongside. Firstly, it was Dr. Mahrang and her dubious affiliates who tried to divert the focus from terrorism to fabricated victimhood rhetoric. After her arrest, traditional feudal and elite politicians are out on roads with a long march stunt. What is he up to? It is obvious and relatable. It can be anything but the betterment of the Baloch people. The common people of Balochistan are the victims of the elite bunch of the local feudal class, which snatches the natural resources without sharing the fruits with locals.

Why do the rights activists and politicians remain tight-lipped about the brutal killings of Punjabi labourers? Why do Sardar Mengal and his supporters hesitate in acknowledging the sacrifices of martyrs of defence forces and LEAs? On one hand, he is raising his voice for Baloch women like Mahrang, but on the other hand, he is not raising his voice for unarmed women and children who suffered the trauma of train hijacking and the death of their dear ones in terrorism. This hypocrisy and contradicting approach have amply exposed the hidden bondage between the terrorists, artificial rights activists and opportunist feudal class.

CPEC’s strategic role in Balochistan: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changing initiative with immense potential to uplift Balochistan. It promises to integrate the province into a broader economic network, providing job opportunities, infrastructure development and access to regional and international markets. CPEC’s progress, particularly the Gwadar port’s strategic importance, is a critical part of Pakistan’s long-term economic stability. However, the project has faced significant opposition from local insurgent groups and hostile foreign powers that seek to disrupt the economic benefits it brings. These forces aim to destabilize Balochistan and prevent Pakistan from achieving the full benefits of CPEC.

The project’s success is paramount for the region’s prosperity, but it faces continued threats from both internal and external actors who aim to derail Pakistan’s economic future. As such, the resolution of local unrest and addressing the challenges posed by these opposing forces is crucial for the successful implementation of CPEC and its long-term benefits for Balochistan and Pakistan.