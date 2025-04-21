Gold Price in Pakistan soars to new high after over Rs8,000 single-day hike

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed massive hike of Rs8100 per tola as price of per tola now hovers to Rs357,800 on Monday.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows per tola yellow metal moved up by Rs8,100 to Rs357,800, whereas 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs6,944 to settle at Rs306,755 on first day of the week.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Rate Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs357,800 ↑ Rs8,100 Gold (10 grams) Rs306,755 ↑ Rs6,944

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Prices 18-April Rs349,700 17-April Rs350,000 16-April Rs348,000 15-April Rs339,400 14-April Rs338,800 12-April Rs340,600 11-April Rs338,800

Globally, gold climbed to a new record of $3,395 per ounce on Monday, marking around $70 increase in a day. Silver prices also moved upward, albeit modestly. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs24, now standing at Rs3,441.

Market analysts attribute the surge in gold prices to global economic uncertainty and increased demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are closely watching international trends, expecting further fluctuations in the coming days.