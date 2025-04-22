Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant gains on Tuesday as it surged to historic high, with per-tola rates incre6by Rs8,100 and standing at Rs 357,800.
Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates also moved up with per tola rate standing at Rs 3,441 and Rs 2,950, respectively.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Lahore
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Islamabad
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Peshawar
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Quetta
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Sialkot
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Hyderabad
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Faisalabad
|Rs357,800
|PKR 3,441
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs357,800
|Per 10Gram Gold
|Rs306,757
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 30,675
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
