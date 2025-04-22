AGL63.07▲ 0.62 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.17▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)BOP11.42▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.45 (0.05%)DFML43.83▲ 0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.47▲ 2.47 (0.02%)FCCL46.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.64 (0.04%)HUBC145.24▲ 2.47 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 3.93 (0.06%)NBP88.38▲ 1.17 (0.01%)OGDC212.23▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.29 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PRL34.67▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC22.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)SEARL95.83▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.36▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TPLP9.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY27.87▲ 0.51 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 April, 2025

Per Tola Gold Price Comes Down To Rs318000 In Pakistan Amid Rate Cut
KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant gains on Tuesday as it surged to historic high, with per-tola rates incre6by Rs8,100 and standing at Rs 357,800.

Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates also moved up with per tola rate standing at Rs 3,441 and Rs 2,950, respectively.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Lahore Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Islamabad Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Peshawar Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Quetta Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Sialkot Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Hyderabad Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Faisalabad Rs357,800 PKR 3,441
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs357,800
Per 10Gram Gold Rs306,757
Per Gram Gold PKR 30,675

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

