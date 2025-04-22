Gold rate in Pakistan today, 22 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant gains on Tuesday as it surged to historic high, with per-tola rates incre6by Rs8,100 and standing at Rs 357,800.

Meanwhile, the per tola and ten-gram silver rates also moved up with per tola rate standing at Rs 3,441 and Rs 2,950, respectively.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad