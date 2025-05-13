AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

Gold Prices jump by Rs3,700 Per Tola in Pakistani Market; Check New Prices here

Gold Prices Hit New Record High In Pakistan As Markets Reopen After Eid
KARACHI – Gold prices saw another hike in Pakistan on May 13 Tuesday a day after big drop in bullion prices, and now per tola rates hover around Rs344,200.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows gold prices rebounded sharply in both international and domestic markets, reaching new highs. On Tuesdya, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,700 to Rs344,200. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 3,173, reaching Rs. 295,096.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce surged by $37, settling at $3,258. This significant increase reflects renewed investor interest in the precious metal amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Increase New Price
Per Tola Rs. 3,700 Rs. 344,200
Per 10 Grams Rs. 3,173 Rs. 295,096
Per Ounce $37 $3,258

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to a combination of factors, including fluctuating currency rates, inflation concerns, and increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Rates Hit Rs3 5lac Mark In Pakistan Amid Record Buying Full Price List Here

Gold Price in Pakistan This week

Dates Price
10-May Rs350,900
9-May Rs350,900
8-May Rs352,700
7-May Rs356,900
6-May Rs356,100
5-May Rs350,000
3-May Rs342,200

Gold traders expect the trend to continue if current economic conditions persist, urging investors to monitor the market closely for further developments.

Gold Rates fall massive Rs10,400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Prices

Web Desk (Lahore)

