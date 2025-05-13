LESCO extends Due Dates for April Electricity Bills in Relief for Consumers

LAHORE – A little relief for power consumers as the due dates of electricity bills of general consumers for the month of April-2025 has been extended after regional tensions.

In move aimed at facilitating consumers, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) announced an extension in the due dates for electricity bill payments for certain batches.

According to official sources, the decision has been made keeping in view public convenience and the prevailing circumstances. The revised deadlines apply to consumers falling under batch 9 to batch 15.

LESCO Bill Deadline

Bills issued between April 23 and April 26 will now be payable until May 15. Bills issued between April 28 and April 30 can be paid until May 16 without any late payment charges.

Bill Issue Dates Revised Due Date April 23 – April 26, 2025 May 15, 2025 April 28 – April 30, 2025 May 16, 2025

The power supply company urged consumers to take advantage of this extension and ensure timely payments within the revised dates to avoid penalties. The utility company also reassured the public of its commitment to customer facilitation and uninterrupted services.

In another development for power consumers, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric’s request for temporary fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for month of February 2025—bringing significant relief to households already grappling with high power costs.

As result of this decision, electricity bills issued in May 2025 will reflect reduction of Rs3.64 per unit, directly lowering monthly expenses for millions of K-Electric customers.

This relief comes under a broader tariff framework that applies from July 2023 onwards. To support operational needs like startup costs, efficiency losses, and open cycle generation, a provisional allocation of Rs3 billion was approved. However, NEPRA has ensured that these costs will be covered through negative fuel adjustments, which means consumers will not face any future financial burden.