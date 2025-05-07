AGL47.88▼ -5.32 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.75▼ -12.57 (-0.08%)BOP9.18▼ -0.61 (-0.06%)CNERGY6.58▼ -0.51 (-0.07%)DCL10.04▼ -0.42 (-0.04%)DFML31.65▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)DGKC130.76▼ -5.23 (-0.04%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.54▼ -1.09 (-0.07%)HUBC127.28▼ -6.19 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.1▼ -0.75 (-0.06%)KEL4.22▼ -0.16 (-0.04%)KOSM4.87▼ -0.55 (-0.10%)MLCF67.09▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)NBP82.43▼ -1.89 (-0.02%)OGDC196.63▼ -6.3 (-0.03%)PAEL40.61▼ -2.49 (-0.06%)PIBTL7.89▼ -0.93 (-0.11%)PPL145.28▼ -6.52 (-0.04%)PRL26.95▼ -2.57 (-0.09%)PTC19.35▼ -1.04 (-0.05%)SEARL74.05▼ -7.46 (-0.09%)TELE6.39▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)TOMCL28.78▼ -2.37 (-0.08%)TPLP7.65▼ -0.67 (-0.08%)TREET18.23▼ -1.67 (-0.08%)TRG58.99▼ -5.09 (-0.08%)UNITY24.46▼ -1.71 (-0.07%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Gold Rates jump Rs14,700 in 3 Days to hit near all-time high in Pakistan; See Price List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a massive hike as prices of yellow metal moved up by Rs800 per tola to Rs356,900 on Wednesday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion reaching upward momentum for third consecutive day, nearing all-time high as price of 24-karat moved to 356,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed by Rs684 to Rs305,984.

After new changes, prices of 10-gram for 22-karat gold soared by Rs. 627 to Rs. 280,495.

Today Gold Price

Type & Weight New Price
24-Karat Gold – Per Tola Rs. 356,900
24-Karat Gold – 10 Grams Rs. 305,984
22-Karat Gold – 10 Grams Rs. 280,495

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Prices
5-May Rs350,000
3-May Rs342,200
2-May Rs344,500
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700

This increase adds to a significant rally earlier in the week, with gold gaining Rs. 7,800 per tola on Monday and Rs. 6,100 on Tuesday. The cumulative rise over the past three days now stands at Rs. 14,700 per tola, bringing domestic gold prices close to the record high of Rs. 363,700 per tola.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate for one tola of silver held steady at Rs. 3,482, while 10 grams stayed at Rs. 2,985.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold increased by $8 per ounce, settling at $3,385. Silver prices internationally remained unchanged at $33.00 per ounce.

Gold Rates Hit Rs3 5lac Mark In Pakistan Amid Record Buying Full Price List Here

The surge in gold prices is being closely monitored by investors and jewelers, as it reflects both local currency pressures and global market volatility. Analysts suggest the trend may persist if economic uncertainty continues and global precious metal demand remains strong.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 May, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

