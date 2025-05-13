Chughtai Lab, Bundu Khan Sweets among 111 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 111 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 30 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 50 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town and on Main GT Road, and 31 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Chughtai Lab, Fazal Din’s Pharma Plus, Meezan Pharmacy, Dar-e-Arqam School, Edu-Care, Bundu Khan Sweets & Bakers, Laraib Bakers & Sweets, Karachi Naseeb Biryani, Shifa Medical Centre, food outlets, salon, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas.