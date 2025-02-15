After record peak, gold prices in Pakistan decrease massively

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant drop on Saturday as it hit reverse gear after reaching historic high in domestic market.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price decreased by Rs4,700, with new rate settling at Rs301,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs4,030 in domestic market where it closed at Rs258,487.

The bullion rates also declined in international market as per ounce priice dipped by $50 to settle at $2,88.

Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan Today

The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,700 today, Feb 15, to reach Rs301,500 in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the per tola rate of gold moved up by Rs2,200 as it reached another high of Rs306,200 in Pakistan. The rate of 10-gram also surged by Rs1,886 with new price settling at Rs262,517.

The upward trend had also been witnessed in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $20 to reach $2,933 amid uncertainty in global market.

The ongoing trade tensions and tariff wars between the US and China have contributed to the volatility in the international market of precious metals.

Earlier this month, China imposed tit-for-tat import taxes on some American goods, as the trade war between further intensified after Trump announced tariffs on Chinese products.