Gold prices further jump by Rs800 per tola amid buying frenzy; Check new prices here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remains near all time high as yellow metal saw single day hike of Rs800 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-carat gold jumping by Rs800 per tola to Rs304,700 while, 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs279,308 rupees per tola, and 21-carat gold is available for Rs266,612 rupees per tola.

Today Gold Rate

Gold  Price (Per Tola)
24-carat Rs 304,700
22-carat Rs 279,308
21-carat Rs 266,612

Today, the global and local markets have witnessed a further increase in the prices of gold and silver, sparking concerns among buyers and investors.

Globally, price of bullion surged by $10 per ounce, reaching new high of $2,909 per ounce. This surge shows ongoing volatility in the precious metals market, with gold continuing to be a safe-haven investment amid global economic uncertainties.

Gold Prices in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
15-Feb Rs301,500
14-Feb Rs306,200
13-Feb Rs304,000
12-Feb Rs301,500
11-Feb Rs303,100
10-Feb Rs303,000
8-Feb Rs299,000

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia unchanged today – 18 February 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

