Gold starts week with Rs1700 per tola jump in Pakistan; Check new prices here

KARACHI – The price of gold climbed again in Pakistan on first day of the week as bullion advanced its upward momentum with single day gain of Rs1700 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24Karat gold prices witnessed Rs1,700 surge reaching Rs303,200 whereas cost of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs1,458 to Rs259,945.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Increase New Price Gold (per tola) Rs1,700 Rs303,200 Gold (per 10 grams) Rs1,458 Rs259,945

This comes after a back-to-back tweak in prices of yellow metal, as per tola touched 2,900 mark in the international market. Last week, Gold rates touched an all-time high of Rs306,200 per tola amid massive demand of yellow metal.

Gold Rates This Week