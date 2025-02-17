AGL59.39▲ 3.41 (0.06%)AIRLINK186.81▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)BOP12.17▲ 1.07 (0.10%)CNERGY7.11▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML52.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC105.07▼ -1.02 (-0.01%)FCCL37.08▲ 0.43 (0.01%)FFL14.69▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.73▲ 0.84 (0.01%)HUMNL13.25▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF45.65▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC199.44▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PAEL37.59▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL170.54▼ -2.92 (-0.02%)PRL32.91▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PTC23.31▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL95.62▼ -6.12 (-0.06%)TELE8.02▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.41▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP11.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET20.84▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG62.26▼ -5.14 (-0.08%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Gold starts week with Rs1700 per tola jump in Pakistan; Check new prices here

Gold Starts Week With Rs1700 Per Tola Jump In Pakistan Check New Prices Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The price of gold climbed again in Pakistan on first day of the week as bullion advanced its upward momentum with single day gain of Rs1700 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24Karat gold prices witnessed Rs1,700 surge reaching Rs303,200 whereas cost of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs1,458 to Rs259,945.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Increase New Price 
Gold (per tola) Rs1,700 Rs303,200
Gold (per 10 grams) Rs1,458 Rs259,945

This comes after a back-to-back tweak in prices of yellow metal, as per tola touched 2,900 mark in the international market. Last week, Gold rates touched an all-time high of Rs306,200 per tola amid massive demand of yellow metal.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
15-Feb Rs301,500
14-Feb Rs306,200
13-Feb Rs304,000
12-Feb Rs301,500
11-Feb Rs303,100
10-Feb Rs303,000
8-Feb Rs299,000

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia fluctuate today – 17 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 15 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 14 February, 2025

  • Gold Rate, Top News

Gold prices see another rise to reach record highs in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer