Mustafa Amir Murder: Armaghan remanded in police custody after startling revelations

KARACHI – Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday aproved four-day remand for Armaghan, the key suspect in Mustafa Amir’s brutal murder case. The court granted the police’s request to extend Armaghan’s remand, allowing investigators to continue gathering evidence.

The court granted only four-day physical remand, though the police initially requested 30-day remand. During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General informed the court that Mustafa Amir was abducted on January 6, with a ransom demand of 2 crore rupees made to his mother. The case was transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) after the ransom call, leading to a successful raid on Armaghan’s residence in Defence and his subsequent arrest.

The court also authorized the exhumation of Mustafa’s body as part of the ongoing investigation. During the raid on Armaghan’s home, he allegedly fired at police officers, injuring a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable.

Armaghan had been evading authorities before his capture as court questioned the trial court’s refusal to grant physical remand, and although Armaghan made accusations of torture, no injuries were found on his body during an inspection.

Serious concerns were raised during the hearing, with Justice Zafar Rajput pointing out discrepancies in the police records. The Prosecutor General also claimed that Armaghan’s father had been allowed to sit in court, raising questions about the fairness of the proceedings. However, the court reprimanded the prosecutor for bringing up issues not related to the case.

Mustafa murder case – Key Points

Disappearance: Mustafa Amir, a BBA student, went missing on January 6. His case attracted attention after he failed to return home, leading to a widespread search.

Body Found: A few days later, charred remains were discovered in a burned car near the Hub checkpost. Initially, the body was unidentifiable, but it was later confirmed to be Mustafa’s.

Armagahan Background: The prime suspect, Armaghan, was revealed to be a friend of Mustafa. The two had a heated argument on New Year’s night, which escalated when Armughan allegedly threatened Mustafa and a female friend.

Incident: On the day of Mustafa’s disappearance, Armaghan reportedly called him, and investigators suspect that he subjected Mustafa to violence.

‘Love Triangle’: The female friend involved in the case traveled abroad on January 12. Authorities are working with Interpol to contact her for her crucial testimony in the investigation.

Murder Charges: After the discovery of the body, murder charges were added to the case based on a statement from a second suspect, Shiraz Bukhari (alias Shavez), who is believed to have helped Armghan in the crime.

Evidence and Investigation: Investigators found evidence, including Mustafa’s mobile phone and blood stains, during a raid at Armughan’s house. DNA results confirmed that the blood found at the residence matched that of Mustafa’s mother.

Conflict with Authorities: The police faced delays in the investigation due to a lack of remand for Armghan, with a previous court ruling denying his physical remand, making it harder for investigators to make further progress.

Body Handling: The Balochistan police had handed over the burned body to the Edhi Foundation, and it was later buried after being in the Karachi morgue for several days. The body could be exhumed with a court order if required.

Police Action and Remand Requests: Police requested the court for Armughan’s remand, but their efforts to secure this were initially blocked. They have also challenged the ruling, stating that sending Armughan to jail without further investigation goes against justice.

Ongoing Investigation: Despite Armaghan initially admitting to the crime, he later denied any involvement, and the investigation continues to unfold with significant hurdles due to the court’s decision to deny police remand.