How many Pakistanis see themselves as Middle Class? Check Gallup Survey here

ISLAMABAD – Majority of Pakistanis Consider themselves Middle Class, as the country of over 240 million has been facing an ongoing economic crisis, worsened by political unrest, excessive borrowing, poor governance, and vicious balance of payments dilemma.

As the country moved toward economic recovery, recent survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan reveals that a major portion of Pakistanis consider themselves to be part of the middle class, with 56pc of respondents identifying as such.

The study, which involved a nationally representative sample of 1,042 adults from across urban and rural areas in all four provinces, found a notable difference in perception based on education levels.

Among those who completed their intermediate education (FA), 78% classified themselves as middle class, a stark contrast to just 51% of those who had not completed their FA education. The survey also revealed that 41% of respondents viewed themselves as ‘poor,’ while only 3% described themselves as ‘rich.’

An interesting finding from the survey shows that 45% of respondents without a high school education considered themselves poor – a figure 30pc higher than that of those with a high school education.