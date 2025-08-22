Gold price falls to Rs355,700 per Tola in Pakistan after another dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down as price of gold fell by Rs1,500 per tola, bringing it down to Rs355,700.
Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold slipped by Rs1,286, settling at Rs304,955.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Date
|Price per Tola
|22-Aug-2025
|Rs. 355,700
|21-Aug-2025
|Rs. 357,200
|20-Aug-2025
|Rs. 355,200
|19-Aug-2025
|Rs. 356,600
|18-Aug-2025
|Rs. 357,700
|16-Aug-2025
|Rs. 356,200
|15-Aug-2025
|Rs. 357,100
|13-Aug-2025
|Rs. 358,100
|12-Aug-2025
|Rs. 358,300
In global market, the precious metal was recorded at $3,330 per ounce, including a $20 premium, down by $15. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs4,031 per tola.
