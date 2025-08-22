Gold price falls to Rs355,700 per Tola in Pakistan after another dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down as price of gold fell by Rs1,500 per tola, bringing it down to Rs355,700.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold slipped by Rs1,286, settling at Rs304,955.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Price per Tola 22-Aug-2025 Rs. 355,700 21-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,200 20-Aug-2025 Rs. 355,200 19-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,600 18-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,700 16-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,200 15-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,100 13-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,100 12-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,300

In global market, the precious metal was recorded at $3,330 per ounce, including a $20 premium, down by $15. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs4,031 per tola.