Madrasa Students win hearts after returning Rs1 Million Gold found in Flood-Hit Buner

PESHAWAR – Parts of KP, including Buner, witnessed devastating floods after deadly cloudburst and floods that have already claimed more than 220 lives and left countless families homeless.

Rescue operations are still underway, with teams pulling bodies from under the rubble. Amid the heartbreak, a shocking scene captured the nation’s attention. While helping flood victims, students from religious seminaries discovered a box containing gold jewelry worth over Rs. 1 million inside a ruined house.

Instead of dividing the Gold jewellery, the students made video on the spot, revealing the location of valuables and appealing to the rightful owners to come forward.

بونیر میں لاکھوں روپے مالیت کا سونا دینی مدارس کے ان طلباء کو ملا جو سیلاب زدگان کی مدد میں دن رات مصروف عمل ہیں اور انہوں نے لوکیشن کے ساتھ ویڈیو بناکر پوری دنیا کو دکھا دی ۔۔

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking a storm of praise for their honesty at a time when people are struggling for survival.

On one side, floodwaters have washed away lives, homes, and livelihoods. On the other, these young heroes have shown that integrity and humanity still shine even in the darkest of hours.