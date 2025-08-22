CSS 2025 Written Results; Check full List here

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination 2025 written phase, held from February 15 to February 23 earlier this year.

According to the public notice issued by FPSC, a total of 18,139 candidates applied for the exam, out of which 12,792 appeared in the written test. However, only 354 candidates managed to qualify, marking a pass rate of just 2.77%.

CSS Results 2025

The result reveals the continuing trend of a very low success ratio in the country’s most prestigious competitive examination, reflecting the tough standards and extensive preparation required for aspirants.

FPSC also released the detailed list of qualified candidates along with their roll numbers. Successful candidates will now proceed to the next stages, including psychological assessment, viva voce, and medical examination, as per the CSS rules and procedures.