Per Tola Gold price hits Rs357,200 in Pakistan after another jump

Thursday, August 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold recovered some losses after back to back drops in Pakistan this week, and price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan moved up by Rs2,000 on Thursday, reaching Rs. 357,200.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs. 1,715, settling at Rs. 306,241 against the previous Rs. 304,526. Similarly, 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs. 1,573, closing at Rs. 280,731 from Rs. 279,158.

Gold Price Update

Date Price per tola
21-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,200
20-Aug-2025 Rs. 355,200
19-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,600
18-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,700
16-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,200
15-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,100
13-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,100
12-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,300

Silver also witnessed an upward trend, with per tola rates climbing by Rs. 78 to Rs. 4,013, while 10 grams gained Rs. 67 to trade at Rs. 3,440.

Interestingly, the local hike came despite a decline in the international market, where gold prices fell by $20, dropping to $3,325 from $3,345. On the other hand, silver strengthened globally, rising by $0.78 to $37.80 from $37.02.

