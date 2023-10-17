Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday moved down in contrast with the international market trend.

Data shared by local market jewelers suggest yellow metal saw a drop of Rs1,900.

With the price change, the 24 carats of gold settled at Rs200,100 per tola. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs171,553 after a fall of Rs1,636.

The price of gold reached $1924 per ounce after an increase of $4.93 in the international market.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.