KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan saw negative trajectory in local market amid a drop in prices of precious metal in the international market.

Data shared by local jewelers suggests that the price of bullion moved down by Rs1,900 per tola of gold (24 carats) while the rate of 10 grams plunging up by Rs1,600.

With the latest changes, per tola price of gold stands at Rs201,000 and the price of 10 grams stands at Rs171,530.

Globally, the rate of precious metal went down by $7.30 and the price hovered at $1,1918 per ounce.

Gold price fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.