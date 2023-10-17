The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over delays in issuance of visas for Pakistani journalists.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 17, 2023

The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the Green shirts’ match against arch rival India held on 14 October 2023.