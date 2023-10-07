Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant hike on Saturday, despite stern action against the people involved in illegal activities.

As per the local market, the yellow metal made a comeback and increased by over Rs2,700 per tola, while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs2,250.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola gold stands at Rs194,500, and 10 grams stand at Rs166,760.

Globally, the prices of yellow metal moved up by $11 and hovered around $1,832 per ounce.

In recent days, the price of gold decreased by around Rs30,000 per tola during the week.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to experience back-to-back gains in the interbank market. The rupee’s upward trajectory was attributed to the ongoing crackdown against hoarders and currency smugglers.