Tech giant Apple came up with the iPhone 15 series, and the top-of-the-line unit iPhone 15 Pro Max is crushingly expensive among all devices.
The new Apple phone comprises iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Premium phones are already expensive in the international market, but in local market the price is sky high.
PTA Tax is applied on the import of all mobile phones including iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 non PTA prices in Pakistan
|Devices
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|iPhone 15
|PKR 236,000
|PKR 265,500
|PKR 324,600
|iPhone 15 Plus
|PKR 265,500
|PKR 295,000
|PKR 354,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|PKR 295,000
|PKR 324,600
|PKR 383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|PKR 354,100
|PKR 383,700
|PKR 442,700
iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|iPhone
|Passport: PKR 107,325
|CNIC: PKR 130,700
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Passport: PKR 113,075
|CNIC PKR 137,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Passport: PKR 112,275
|CNIC: PKR 147,150
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Passport PKR 131,130
|CNIC: PKR 156,900