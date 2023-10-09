Tech giant Apple came up with the iPhone 15 series, and the top-of-the-line unit iPhone 15 Pro Max is crushingly expensive among all devices.

The new Apple phone comprises iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Premium phones are already expensive in the international market, but in local market the price is sky high.

PTA Tax is applied on the import of all mobile phones including iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 non PTA prices in Pakistan

Devices 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB iPhone 15 PKR 236,000 PKR 265,500 PKR 324,600 iPhone 15 Plus PKR 265,500 PKR 295,000 PKR 354,000 iPhone 15 Pro PKR 295,000 PKR 324,600 PKR 383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max PKR 354,100 PKR 383,700 PKR 442,700

iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan