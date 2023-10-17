Pakistan U19 defeated Sri Lanka U19 by nine wickets on day three of the one-off four-day game at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Sri Lanka U19 faced a first-innings deficit of 229 runs after getting bowled out for 204 in response to Pakistan U19’s 433-9 in 121.3 overs.

After Pakistan enforced the follow-on, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 236 in 60.2 overs.

It took Pakistan U19 just 1.4 overs to chase down the target of eight runs for the loss of one wicket.

Sri Lanka resumed batting from their overnight score of 155 runs in 56 overs, having lost six wickets.

They added 49 runs in the 10.2 overs they faced in the day, before losing the remaining four wickets.

Pulindu Perera was the most prominent scorer, producing an impressive half-century (65, 91b, 9x4s). Skipper Sineth Jayawardene was the other contributor with the bat, scoring 38 runs in 45 balls, and hitting seven boundaries.

Aimal Khan and Mohammad Ibtisam returned with three wickets each. Spinner Arafat Minhas grabbed two scalps while Ali Asfand and Naveed Ahmed Khan bagged one wicket each.

Sri Lanka U19’s second attempt with the bat saw them put up 236 runs in 60.2 overs.

Sineth (52, 67b, 10x4s) and Pilundu (50, 62b, 8x4s, 2x6s) were the impact performers with the bat once again. Vishwa Lahiru, who remained unbeaten, scored 29 from 59 balls and hit four boundaries.

Ali Asfand, Mohammad Ibtisam, Naveed Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Ismail got two wickets each.

Azan Awais was the only batter to be dismissed courtesy of Vishwa Lahiru as Pakistan were able to chase the target in just 10 deliveries.

The two sides will now face each other in five one-day matches at the National Bank Stadium, to be played from 22 to 31 October.

Scores in brief

Pakistan U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by nine wickets

Pakistan U19 433-9 decl, 121.3 overs (Shahzaib Khan 161, Azan Awais 104, Saad Baig 68; Malsha Tharupathi 3-75, Ruvishan Perera 2-44, Vihas Thewmika 2-105) and 9-1 in 1.4 (Saad Baig six not out, Vishwa Lahiru 1-4)

Sri Lanka U19 204 all out 67.2 overs (Pulindu Perera 65, Sineth Jayawardane 38; Mohammad Ibtisam 3-37, Aimal Khan 3-47, Arafat Minhas 2-31) and 236 all out in 60.2 overs (Sineth Jayawardene 52, Pulindu Perera 50, Vishwa Lahiru 29 not out; Mohammad Ismail 2-18, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-20, Ali Asfand 2-54, Naveed Ahmed Khan 2-60)

Player of the match – Shahzaib Khan (Pakistan U19)