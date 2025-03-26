Gold in Pakistan holds firm on March 26 as prices near historic high

LAHORE – Gold rates remained stable in Pakistan on March 28, Wednesday, as prices near all all-time high of Rs317,800.
Data shared by Saraffa association shows the price of bullion remains same at Rs317,800 per tola, while 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs272,462.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Price
|Price per Tola
|Rs317,800
|Price per 10 Grams
|Rs272,462
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|24-March
|Rs318,600
|22-March
|Rs318,000
|21-March
|Rs318,800
|20-March
|Rs320,800
|19-March
|Rs319,000
|18-March
|Rs317,350
|17-March
|Rs314,800
In international market, gold rates saw no change, remaining at $3,021 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.
On the other hand, Silver prices also held steady at Rs3,475 per tola in the local market.
