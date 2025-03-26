AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold in Pakistan holds firm on March 26 as prices near historic high

Gold Price In Pakistan Drops Massive Rs5500 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates
LAHORE – Gold rates remained stable in Pakistan on March 28, Wednesday, as prices near all all-time high of Rs317,800.

Data shared by Saraffa association shows the price of bullion remains same at Rs317,800 per tola, while 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs272,462.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price 
Price per Tola Rs317,800
Price per 10 Grams Rs272,462

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
24-March Rs318,600
22-March Rs318,000
21-March Rs318,800
20-March Rs320,800
19-March Rs319,000
18-March Rs317,350
17-March Rs314,800

In international market, gold rates saw no change, remaining at $3,021 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

On the other hand, Silver prices also held steady at Rs3,475 per tola in the local market.

Web Desk (Lahore)

