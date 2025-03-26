Gold in Pakistan holds firm on March 26 as prices near historic high

LAHORE – Gold rates remained stable in Pakistan on March 28, Wednesday, as prices near all all-time high of Rs317,800.

Data shared by Saraffa association shows the price of bullion remains same at Rs317,800 per tola, while 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs272,462.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Price per Tola Rs317,800 Price per 10 Grams Rs272,462

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 24-March Rs318,600 22-March Rs318,000 21-March Rs318,800 20-March Rs320,800 19-March Rs319,000 18-March Rs317,350 17-March Rs314,800

In international market, gold rates saw no change, remaining at $3,021 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

On the other hand, Silver prices also held steady at Rs3,475 per tola in the local market.