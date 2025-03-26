AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

The Candour School among 72 buildings sealed in Lahore

The Candour School Among 72 Buildings Sealed In Lahore
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 72 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 18 buildings in New Muslim Town, 26 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 28 in Faisal Town and Gulberg for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, Lahore Future City office, private hospital, pharmacy, grocery stores, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Utility Stores among 78 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

Staff Report

