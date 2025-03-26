Rajab Butt comes under fire for using Wheelchair during Umrah

KARACHI – Pakistani YouTube star Rajab Butt remained in bad light in one way or other. Amid facing severe legal trouble for launching perfume ‘295’, the internet sensation is now spotted using wheelchair meant for the disabled during Umrah.

A video surfaced online showing YouTuber Rajab Butt and his friends using wheelchair at Safa and Marwah during their Umrah pilgrimage, causing outrage among social media users as the YouTube star is famous for his fitness.

Butt, who is pilgrimage with Haider Shah, Shahbaz Bukhari, and Man Dogar for religious journey, found himself at center of yet another controversy. As this is not the first time Butt faced public backlash, it intensified the debate over his behavior as he is facing blasphemy case.

The clip shows Butt and his friends using wheelchairs services typically provided for elderly, ill, or disabled individuals—while performing Sayi (the ritual walking between Safa and Marwah), and staff members were seen pushing the wheelchairs, while Butt and his friends can be seen clearly in the footage.

Rajab Butt 295 Perfume Controversy

Butt, who amassed millions of followers, is facing legal charges under country’s blasphemy and cybercrime laws after promoting his perfume, named “295,” which references the blasphemy law.

The video, since deleted, sparked backlash, as Butt linked his perfume launch to his previous legal troubles involving blasphemy accusations. On the other hand, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Haider Ali Shah Gillani filed an FIR, accusing Butt of spreading “anti-religious content” and violating blasphemy laws.

He is currently performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and will be arrested upon his return to Pakistan.

Rajab Butt apologises

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has apologized from Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia following accusations of insulting religious sentiments over his newly launched perfume, “295,” named after Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. The controversy led to legal action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. In a video from the holy site, Butt, dressed in Ihram, swore by Allah that he had no ill intentions and that the controversy was due to ignorance, not malice. He urged people to “cleanse their hearts” toward him and requested reconsideration of the charges. Previous Cases

TikTok influencer was earlier sentenced for illegally keeping a lion cub, as he admitted to violating wildlife laws. After raid by the Punjab Wildlife Department, Butt was arrested for receiving the cub as a wedding gift.

The court sentenced him to one year of community service, including creating vlogs on animal rights, under probation supervision. Butt expressed regret for his actions and pledged to use his platform for positive content on animal protection.