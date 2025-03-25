Pakistan Gold Rates come down to Rs317,800 in Pakistan; Silver prices remain stable

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed losses, with per tola rates standing at Rs317,800 on Marh 25, 2025 Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shared price of gold per tola dropped by Rs800 to Rs317,800 while price for 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs686, now priced at Rs272,462.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Change New Price Per tola Rs. 800 drop Rs. 317,800 Per 10 grams Rs. 686 drop Rs. 272,462

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 22-March Rs318,000 21-March Rs318,800 20-March Rs320,800 19-March Rs319,000 18-March Rs317,350 17-March Rs314,800 15-March Rs313,700

The drop in gold prices comes in light with changes in international price as gold rate standing at $3,021 per ounce after $6 drop.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola. Despite the fluctuation in gold prices, silver continues to hold steady in the local market.