Pakistan Gold Rates come down to Rs317,800 in Pakistan; Silver prices remain stable

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed losses, with per tola rates standing at Rs317,800 on Marh 25, 2025 Tuesday.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shared price of gold per tola dropped by Rs800 to Rs317,800 while price for 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs686, now priced at Rs272,462.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Change
|New Price
|Per tola
|Rs. 800 drop
|Rs. 317,800
|Per 10 grams
|Rs. 686 drop
|Rs. 272,462
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|22-March
|Rs318,000
|21-March
|Rs318,800
|20-March
|Rs320,800
|19-March
|Rs319,000
|18-March
|Rs317,350
|17-March
|Rs314,800
|15-March
|Rs313,700
The drop in gold prices comes in light with changes in international price as gold rate standing at $3,021 per ounce after $6 drop.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola. Despite the fluctuation in gold prices, silver continues to hold steady in the local market.
