Gold ends week at record high of Rs367,400 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up, reaching unprecedented all-time high of Rs367,400 per tola on Saturday.

The bullion market witnessed surge of Rs3,600 in a single day, sending shockwaves among investors and traders alike.

Today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Increase Gold per Tola Rs367,400 +Rs3,600 10-Gram Gold Rs314,986 +Rs3,172

10 grams of gold are now being sold at Rs314,986, up Rs3,172, breaking previous records.

International gold prices also surged, reaching $3,447 per ounce with a $20 premium, a jump of $36. Silver followed suit, rising Rs81 to hit Rs4,202 per tola.