Gold ends week at record high of Rs367,400 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up, reaching unprecedented all-time high of Rs367,400 per tola on Saturday.
The bullion market witnessed surge of Rs3,600 in a single day, sending shockwaves among investors and traders alike.
Today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Increase
|Gold per Tola
|Rs367,400
|+Rs3,600
|10-Gram Gold
|Rs314,986
|+Rs3,172
10 grams of gold are now being sold at Rs314,986, up Rs3,172, breaking previous records.
International gold prices also surged, reaching $3,447 per ounce with a $20 premium, a jump of $36. Silver followed suit, rising Rs81 to hit Rs4,202 per tola.
