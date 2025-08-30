Saturday, August 30, 2025

Gold ends week at record high of Rs367,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Advances Winning Streak In Pakistan Hitting New Record High On Monday

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up, reaching unprecedented all-time high of Rs367,400 per tola on Saturday.

The bullion market witnessed surge of Rs3,600 in a single day, sending shockwaves among investors and traders alike.

Today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Increase
Gold per Tola Rs367,400 +Rs3,600
10-Gram Gold Rs314,986 +Rs3,172

10 grams of gold are now being sold at Rs314,986, up Rs3,172, breaking previous records.

Gold Rates Jump Rs20800 In April 2025 Where Will Bullion Stop This Year

International gold prices also surged, reaching $3,447 per ounce with a $20 premium, a jump of $36. Silver followed suit, rising Rs81 to hit Rs4,202 per tola.

Gold climbs to Rs363,800 per Tola in Pakistan amid buying frenzy; New Gold Price

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer