Gold climbs to Rs363,800 per Tola in Pakistan amid buying frenzy; New Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another hike per tola price moved up by Rs1,200, settling at Rs363,800.

On August 29,the rate for 10 grams of gold m0ved up by Rs943 to Rs311,814.

Today Gold Rates

Date Gold Price 29-Aug Rs363,800 28-Aug Rs362,600 27-Aug Rs361,700 26-Aug Rs360,700 25-Aug Rs359,800 23-Aug Rs359,800 22-Aug Rs355,700 21-Aug Rs357,200 20-Aug Rs355,200

The latest increase follows Thursday’s upward movement, when gold gained Rs900 to close at Rs362,600 per tola.

On the global front, bullion prices also advanced, with the international rate climbing by $12 to $3,411 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the local market, standing firm at Rs4,121 per tola.