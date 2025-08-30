Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm strategic, fraternal ties at Armed Forces Celebration

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended Victory Day celebrations of Turkish Armed Forces in Islamabad as the chief guest.

The event saw participation from senior civilian and military officials, media representatives, business leaders, diplomats, and civil society members, highlighting the strong fraternal ties between Islamabad and Ankara.

In address, Pak top general extended greetings to the people of Türkiye, its leadership, and the Turkish Armed Forces. He underlined the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across all areas.

On arrival, General Mirza was received by Mr. Berk ECE, Chargé d’affaires at the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan.